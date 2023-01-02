American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,596 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 3.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.60 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $97.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

