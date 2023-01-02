American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $31.64 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 6.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

