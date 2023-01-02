American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,227 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $101.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $265.50. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

