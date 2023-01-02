American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

