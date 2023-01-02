American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $101.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $265.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.