American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX opened at $655.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

