American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.