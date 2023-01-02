American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
