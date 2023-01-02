American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.00 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

