American Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 1.2 %

CVR stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

