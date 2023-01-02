American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

