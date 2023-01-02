American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 136,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.4% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $147.75. 71,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,250. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

