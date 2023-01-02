American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $147.75. 71,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,250. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

