American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

