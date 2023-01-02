American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $710,000 Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

