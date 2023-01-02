American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWD traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $151.65. 196,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

