American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $464,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.85. 41,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

