American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.85. 41,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

