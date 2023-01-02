American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $653,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $43.51. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

