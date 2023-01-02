American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 95 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

MAR traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $148.89. 56,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

