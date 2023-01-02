American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 95 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

MAR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,099. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

