American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.