American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

