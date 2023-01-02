AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.71. 56,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,492. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

