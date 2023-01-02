Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Amgen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amgen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $262.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

