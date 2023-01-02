Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

