Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target at $199.43

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.43.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

