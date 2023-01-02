Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT at $39.34

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.34.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $6.99 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

