Analyzing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Customers Bancorp and First BanCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.95%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than First BanCorp..

This table compares Customers Bancorp and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 34.42% 26.39% 1.64% First BanCorp. 32.11% 18.29% 1.56%

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.07 $314.65 million $8.58 3.30 First BanCorp. $915.87 million 2.56 $281.02 million $1.54 8.26

Customers Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First BanCorp.. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats First BanCorp. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans and floor plan financings; and other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, credit card, and personal loans; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); and finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house, and transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.