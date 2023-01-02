Analyzing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19%

Risk and Volatility

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.32 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -3.03 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.48 $88.97 million $1.66 3.87

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

