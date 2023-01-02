Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

AON stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.14. 16,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

