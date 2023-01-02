Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,287. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

