Applied Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

