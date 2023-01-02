Applied Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,293 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after buying an additional 1,190,276 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $22.23 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

