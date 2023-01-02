Applied Capital LLC Sells 156 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.