Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Chase (NYSE:CCF) Critical Survey

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chase and Applied UV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chase alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $325.66 million 2.52 $44.67 million $4.70 18.35 Applied UV $11.67 million 0.99 -$7.39 million ($1.04) -0.87

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58% Applied UV -54.45% -34.80% -28.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Chase and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.7% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chase has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chase and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied UV has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 784.08%. Given Applied UV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Chase.

Summary

Chase beats Applied UV on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Applied UV

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.