Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.16. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,732,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

