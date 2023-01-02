Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $92.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

