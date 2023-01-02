Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 145.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

