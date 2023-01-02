Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.60 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.