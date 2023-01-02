Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.60 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066695 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059460 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024527 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003261 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
