Ardor Trading Down 9.3% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066772 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023887 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007856 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.