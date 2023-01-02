Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 3,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,756. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

