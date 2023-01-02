Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

