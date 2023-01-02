Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,081,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $4,291,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACDI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,661. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

