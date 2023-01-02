Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,767. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
