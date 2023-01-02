Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,767. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.