Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 961,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,179. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

