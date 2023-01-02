AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AZN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.