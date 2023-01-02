Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of AAME opened at $2.34 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.28.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
