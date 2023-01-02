Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.34 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.