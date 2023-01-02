Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 339 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,336. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

