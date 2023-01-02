Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 102,817 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,817 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $677,566,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,954. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

