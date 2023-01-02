Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,433 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,726,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GDX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122,971. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

